Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $101,000 in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 523,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of PK stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

