Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 473 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

NYSE:AAP opened at $199.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.76. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.