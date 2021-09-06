Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 882 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after purchasing an additional 236,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $155.84 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $106.54 and a one year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

