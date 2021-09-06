Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $215,425.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

