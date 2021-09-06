DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,410 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.27.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.