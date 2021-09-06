DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $5,550,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after acquiring an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 159,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,464,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,545,000 after acquiring an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,120 shares of company stock valued at $910,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

