DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,127 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.13 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

