DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.67 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $116.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.