DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 125,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 485,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

