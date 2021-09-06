Dego Finance (DEGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.02 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $96.45 million and $44.02 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.21 or 0.00021689 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00128232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.37 or 0.00800071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00046899 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

