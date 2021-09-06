DEEPSPACE One Day Volume Reaches $51,829.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $51,829.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00161075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07669393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,891.07 or 1.00184258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.32 or 0.00977534 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

