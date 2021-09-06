Datamine Market Capitalization Hits $509,696.39 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $509,696.39 and approximately $24,497.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.95 or 0.00684861 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001680 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01236589 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,064,677 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

