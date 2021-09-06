Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report $420.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $418.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $375.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 696,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,356. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

