DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. DAOBet has a market cap of $5.41 million and $1,715.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,742.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $745.24 or 0.01440285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00610175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00373351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

