Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $332.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $333.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

