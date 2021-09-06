Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,502 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,384 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $43,960,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at $43,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

