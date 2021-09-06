Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

