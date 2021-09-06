Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,047 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

LSI opened at $129.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

