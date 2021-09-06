Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after buying an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,786,000 after buying an additional 147,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

ResMed stock opened at $295.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.37. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $296.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,087,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.