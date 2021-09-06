Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 121 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $448.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

