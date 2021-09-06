Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

WMB opened at $24.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

