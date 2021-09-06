Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31. Daimler has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

