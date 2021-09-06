Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of DDAIF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,129. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31. Daimler has a 12-month low of $50.62 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
