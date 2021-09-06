CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CyberOptics by 84.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in CyberOptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.16. 20,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,163. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $308.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.59.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.