CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,224.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $11.25 million and $12,224.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.07 or 0.00157215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00218172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.84 or 0.07590372 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.25 or 1.00060315 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.01 or 0.00969711 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

