CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,151,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 77,855 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

