Culp (NYSE:CULP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.29. 17,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,435. The company has a market cap of $163.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Culp has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

