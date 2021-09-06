CUE Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,271.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $523,967.63 and $3,271.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $68.79 or 0.00132954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00163516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00220109 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.53 or 0.07618084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,693.25 or 0.99911459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.69 or 0.00965784 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

