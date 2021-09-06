CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAW. Loop Capital raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

