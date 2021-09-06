Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 2,147 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.81. 3,939,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

