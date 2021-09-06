Crumly & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,472 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,220,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,440,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. 55,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,706. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.