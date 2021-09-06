Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $258,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth $6,143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of FCOM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.89. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.62. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

