Crumly & Associates Inc. Buys 1,103 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.66. 2,429,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.