Crumly & Associates Inc. Acquires 990 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.