Critical Review: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MarketWise and LivePerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A LivePerson $366.62 million 12.84 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -58.67

MarketWise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.4% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 5 0 2.83 LivePerson 0 2 9 0 2.82

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.30%. LivePerson has a consensus target price of $73.45, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given MarketWise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Summary

MarketWise beats LivePerson on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

