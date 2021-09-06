Critical Review: Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $72.23 million 3.14 $13.47 million N/A N/A Chemung Financial $88.03 million 2.51 $19.26 million $4.01 11.80

Chemung Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chemung Financial pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 19.78% 8.16% 0.91% Chemung Financial 26.62% 12.20% 1.05%

Risk & Volatility

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mackinac Financial and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Chemung Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Chemung Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.83%. Given Chemung Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chemung Financial is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Chemung Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chemung Financial beats Mackinac Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, mBank. The firm offers loan and deposit products. Its services include customary retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interest bearing transaction accounts, safe deposit facilities, real estate mortgage lending, commercial lending, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. The company was founded on December 16, 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, MI.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

