Critical Contrast: Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Traeger alerts:

This table compares Traeger and NACCO Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries $128.43 million 1.40 $14.79 million N/A N/A

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Traeger and NACCO Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Traeger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Traeger is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries 12.31% 8.83% 5.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Traeger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the management of surface mines that supply coal to power generation companies. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining (NAMining), and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment includes surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The NAMining segment offers value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of oil, gas, and coal reserves. The company was founded on February 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.