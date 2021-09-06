Critical Comparison: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 41.09% 7.26% 4.61% Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

28.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.93 $406.29 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.45 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus price target of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 72.63%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Volatility and Risk

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

