CRH’s (CRH) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 132.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

