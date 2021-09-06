Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Neutral

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.
Shares of ALFVY opened at $41.18 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
