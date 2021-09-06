Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to Neutral

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of ALFVY opened at $41.18 on Monday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

