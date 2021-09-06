Creative Planning Sells 7,593 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $154.33 on Monday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average is $148.21.

