Creative Planning Sells 475 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,979,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $225.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

