Creative Planning Sells 41 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Creative Planning decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $455.92 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.94 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.38.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

