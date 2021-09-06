Creative Planning Raises Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $189.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.07. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

