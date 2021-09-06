Creative Planning Has $882,000 Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Appian were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after buying an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after buying an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,049,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $113.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

