Creative Planning Buys 8,471 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Creative Planning grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 24,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $51.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

