Cowen Boosts Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target to $55.00

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

IMPL stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Adams bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMPL. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

