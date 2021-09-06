Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Holdings Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after buying an additional 460,168 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

COUP opened at $261.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

