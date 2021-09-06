Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $470.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $465.00 to $470.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $432.55.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

