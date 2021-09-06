Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

XT opened at $66.61 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

