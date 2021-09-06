Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 891.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.87 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

